Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a home run and a stolen base Sunday against the Dodgers.
Blackmon broke a 5-5 tie in the 10th inning when he took Los Angeles reliever Phil Bickford deep to right field. Blackmon also singled and stole his first base of the season earlier in the game. The 35-year-old isn't producing the same power production fantasy managers had become accustomed to in the past -- Sunday's homer was just his fifth of the year -- but his .362 on-base percentage makes him plenty useful in OBP formats, and he's tied for second on the Rockies with 43 RBI.
