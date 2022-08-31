site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Connor Joe: Absent from lineup Wednesday
Joe isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta.
Joe remains out of the starting nine for a fourth consecutive game. Sean Bouchard will take over in left field and bat eighth.
