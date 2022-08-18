Joe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Joe went 1-for-11 with two walks and two runs while starting in each of the Rockies' past three contests, but Colorado faced left-handed pitchers on each occasion. With right-hander Adam Wainwright on the bump for St. Louis in the series finale, the righty-hitting Joe will retreat to the bench. Joe looks like he'll be stuck in a short-side platoon role with Sam Hilliard for the foreseeable future.