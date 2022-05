Joe went 4-for-10 with a double and a run scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Joe doubled and came around to score in the sixth inning of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, his first extra-base hit since May 4. In that span, Joe has still hit .309 but slugged just .364 with three RBI and eight runs scored. Overall, Joe is hitting a solid .287/.370/.441 line across 162 plate appearances.