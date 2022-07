Joe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

He'll see his streak of eight consecutive starts come to an end shortly before the All-Star break, with Sam Hilliard joining the Colorado outfield Sunday in Joe's stead. Joe is batting only .196 in July, but he's been able to maintain his spot atop the lineup thanks to a .354 on-base percentage through his first 15 games of the month.