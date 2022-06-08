Joe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Joe took the fifth pitch of the game from Carlos Rodon deep to left field for a solo shot. In the third, Joe added a single and a stolen base before scoring on a sacrifice fly. The 29-year-old had gone 0-for-6 in his last two games, but he's been fairly consistent while hitting at or near the top of the Rockies' order. He owns a .267/.365/.416 slash line with five homers, 14 RBI, 30 runs scored and three stolen bases through 233 plate appearances.