Joe went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI on Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

Joe broke the tie in the 10th inning with an RBI single, driving in what proved to be the winning run. Though it hasn't come with much power, Joe has maintained a .297 average in 19 games since May 1, also scoring 10 runs. Overall, he has a .284/.369/.426 line with four homers, 12 RBI and 23 runs scored across 176 plate appearances.