Joe went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Padres.

Joe played a key role in the Rockies' fifth-inning rally, doubling in a run prior to coming around to score. Despite hitting just .190 since July 1, he has six RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base base across 11 starts. Joe has maintained a .368 on-base percentage while serving primarily as Colorado's leadoff hitter this season, which has allowed him to rack up 45 runs scored in 81 games.