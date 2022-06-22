site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 22, 2022
Joe isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins.
Joe is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to Miami. Randal Grichuk is shifting to right field while Garrett Hampson draws the start in center.
