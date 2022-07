Joe (soreness) is starting at first base and batting leadoff Thursday against the Dodgers.

Joe has been out of the lineup after some general soreness cropped up from a diving attempt in the outfield Sunday, but he'll rejoin the starting nine Thursday and hit atop the order. The 29-year-old has struggled through 18 games in July with a .175/.321/.286 slash line, zero home runs, eight RBI, 11 runs and two stolen bases.