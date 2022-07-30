site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Connor Joe: Riding pine Saturday
Joe isn't starting Saturday against the Dodgers.
Joe is getting a day off after he went 0-for-7 with a strikeout over the last two games. Charlie Blackmon is shifting to right field while Yonathan Daza enters the lineup in left.
