Joe went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Joe was out of the lineup for seven consecutive games after appearing to fall out of favor in Colorado. However, he's now started consecutive contests -- both against lefties -- and reached base three times in nine plate appearances in that span. Since the All-Star break, however, Joe has only four hits across 41 at-bats, and he appears to be limited to a short-side platoon role for the time being.