site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-connor-joe-takes-seat-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Connor Joe: Takes seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 8, 2022
at
5:15 pm ET
•
1 min read
Joe isn't starting Friday against Arizona.
Joe went 1-for-5 with a double, a run and a strikeout during Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks but will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Randal Grichuk is shifting to right field while Yonathan Daza starts in center.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read