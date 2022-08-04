site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Connor Joe: Takes seat Thursday
Joe isn't starting Thursday against the Padres.
Joe has lost out on some playing time recently, and he'll be on the bench for the fourth time in the last seven games. Charlie Blackmon will shift to right field while Sam Hilliard starts in left.
