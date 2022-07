Joe went 0-for-1 with three walks, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Padres.

Joe has shown the ability to get on base at a strong rate all season, and he raised his on-base percentage to .371 with Thursday's performance. Also notable is Joe's recent uptick in aggression on the basepaths, as he now has three stolen bases in his last 16 starts. Overall, he has five home runs, six stolen bases and 46 runs scored across 369 plate appearances this season.