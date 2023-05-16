Seabold allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings during Monday's win over the Reds. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Seabold was shaky all game, allowing at least one run in four separate innings. The Reds only collected three extra-base hits against him, including back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning by Spencer Steer and Tyler Stephenson. Seabold saw his ERA creep up to 5.14 with a 20:9 K:BB through 28 frames. He's currently lined up for a road start against the Rangers this weekend.