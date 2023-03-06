Bard (thumb) gave up a solo home run and struck out a batter during an inning of relief Saturday in the Rockies' 7-1 Cactus League win over the Mariners.

Jake Scheiner's long ball prevented the Rockies from claiming a shutout, but the team was likely just happy to have their presumptive closer back in action after he suffered a small cut on his right thumb during his prior appearance three days earlier. Assuming Bard experienced no setbacks with the thumb coming out of the relief outing, he'll likely join the American team later this week in preparation for the World Baseball Classic.