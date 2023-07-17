Bard allowed two runs on a hit, two walks and hit-by-pitch in one inning, taking a blown save Sunday versus the Yankees.

Bard has just worked his way back into high-leverage mix, but he threw just seven of 18 pitches for strikes in this sloppy outing. The Rockies were ultimately able to get the win in the 11th inning. He's allowed multiple runs in three of his last nine appearances, making him a somewhat risky reliever in fantasy. For the season, he's at a 2.20 ERA despite a 1.38 WHIP and 28:26 K:BB through 32.2 innings. He's added a save and three holds.