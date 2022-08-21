Bard blew the save during Saturday's 4-3 win against the Giants, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Bard came on for the save and retired the first two Giants before surrendering a single followed by a Brandon Crawford double to tie the game. The blown save is the 37-year-old's first since May 15 and first poor mark since a loss July 6, snapping a stretch of allowing two runs over 12 innings. Bard possesses a 2.27 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 50 strikeouts in 43.2 innings across 43 appearances.