Bard (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one in one inning to take the loss and the blown save Sunday against the Royals.

After tossing eight scoreless innings while converting seven saves between April 15 and May 7, Bard has struggled over his last two outings. During that time, he's allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out two in 1.1 innings. The Rockies came back from a 6-0 deficit by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday, but Bard let the lead slip away in the ninth. In spite of his recent struggles, the right-hander has built up decent job security as Colorado's closer by converting all but two of his 11 save chances this season.