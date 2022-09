Bard struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Bard extended his scoreless streak to five innings, and he hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 10 frames. He needed 15 pitches (12 strikes) to set down the side in order Sunday. Bard continues to impress in 2022 with a 1.95 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 61:24 K:BB while converting 32 of 35 save chances across 55.1 innings.