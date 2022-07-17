Bard pitched a scoreless ninth inning, giving up only a walk while striking out one to earn the save in a 2-0 win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Bard was called on to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and he got the job done for his 20th save of the year. Bard has been one of 2022's biggest surprises, as he came into the season without having been assigned the closer role. The 37-year-old veteran has made the most of the opportunity and now boasts an excellent 2.02 ERA and 1.01 WHIP despite pitching at Coors Field. His 20 saves tie him for fourth most in MLB.