The Rockies reinstated Bard (personal) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Bard returns to the Rockies after he was placed on the injured list hours before Opening Day after experiencing anxiety and struggling with command in both spring training and the World Baseball Classic. The right-hander has operated as the closer for the Rockies over the last two seasons, and while he should return to that role eventually, he may work in a few low-leverage situations to begin his 2023 campaign as he gets eased back in from the three-week absence. Bard looked sharp during his lone rehab outing at Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend, striking out three of the four batters he faced over a clean inning of relief.