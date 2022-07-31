Bard allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Fresh off of signing a two-year contract extension earlier Saturday, Bard was able to close out the dangerous Dodgers with little trouble. This was his sixth save in his last eight appearances, a span in which he's surrendered only three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. The Rockies' closer owns a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB while converting 22 of 24 save chances this year, and he likely would have fetched a strong return in a trade had he not signed a new deal.