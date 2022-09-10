Bard (5-4) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Bard entered the game with the score tied in the ninth inning and didn't allow a baserunner. Elias Diaz hit a three-run homer to give the Rockies a victory in the bottom of the frame, handing Bard his fifth win of the season. Bard has turned in five consecutive scoreless appearances, and he's tallied two wins and two saves in that span. For the season, Bard has maintained a 2.10 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 54:24 K:BB across 51.1 innings.