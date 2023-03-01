Bard was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League appearance against the Royals due to a small cut on his right thumb, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bard struggled in the appearance, walking a pair while recording just one out. It doesn't sound like the laceration on his thumb is much of a concern, though. "It's early. He's still getting into shape. He's gotta get in shape a little bit sooner for the WBC. But he'll be fine," manager Bud Black said. Bard is due to leave to pitch for Team USA in the WBC in about a week and Black surely would like his closer to get in another Cactus League appearance or two before then.