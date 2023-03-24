Manager Bud Black said he is not concerned with Bard's struggles during the World Baseball Classic, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.

Bard allowed eight earned runs across only 1.2 innings while pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. His inability to find the strike zone was particularly troubling -- he surrendered four free passes -- given his history of a high walk rate during his big-league career. Despite those concerns, Bard will enter the season as the Rockies' closer, though the team did bolster its bullpen with offseason additions such as Brad Hand and Pierce Johnson.