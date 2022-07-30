Bard signed a two-year, $19 million contract extension with the Rockies on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Bard drew significant interest from other teams ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline and was considered one of the best relievers on the market, but he'll ultimately remain in Colorado for an additional two years. The 37-year-old has been productive in 2022 despite pitching at hitter-friendly Coors Field, converting 21 of 23 save chances with a 1.91 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 37.2 innings over 37 appearances.