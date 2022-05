Bard struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 11th save of the season in the second game of a doubleheader against the Nationals.

The right-hander stumbled a bit in the middle of May, but Bard has rebounded to deliver three straight scoreless appearances with a 5:1 K:BB over four innings. He's 11-for-13 in converting save chances on the season, and his 3.12 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and career-best 33.3 percent strikeout rate are all excellent numbers considering his home stadium.