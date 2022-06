Bard recorded two strikeouts in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Bard threw eight of 10 pitches for strikes to finish the contest without drama. He's allowed only one unearned run, one hit and six walks across his last nine innings, picking up three saves and two wins in that span. The Rockies' closer owns a solid 2.42 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB while converting 12 of 14 saves this year across 22.1 innings.