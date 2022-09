Bard earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Bard entered in the ninth with Colorado up by three runs and needed 16 pitches to retire Arizona in order. The veteran is up to 29 saves on the campaign, tied with Edwin Diaz for seventh-most in MLB. Bard faded in the second half last season but has been solid since the All-Star break this year, going 9-for-10 in save chances while posting a 2.16 ERA and 13:6 K:BB over 16.2 innings.