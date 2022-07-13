Bard struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Padres.

Bard faced the top of the Padres' order, retiring Ha-Seong Kim, Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado on a combined 10 pitches (eight strikes). After some shakiness around the turn of the calendar from June to July, Bard has strung together three straight scoreless appearances, logging a save in each of those outings. He's 19-for-21 in save chances with a 2.14 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB across 33.2 innings overall.