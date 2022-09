Bard picked up the save in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Cubs. He did not allow a run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

Bard has not allowed an earned run over nine innings in his last eight outings and has surrendered just three hits during that span. The righty's 1.99 ERA over 54.1 innings this season is his best since he posted a 1.93 ERA over 74.2 innings in 2010.