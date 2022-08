Bard picked up the save Thursday after allowing a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning of an 8-6 victory over St. Louis.

Bard loaded the bases with one out and got out of the jam by retiring Paul Goldschmidt on a force out and punching out Nolan Arenado after running the count full. Bard is 24-for-26 in save opportunities this season and has converted 15 straight chances. Opponents are hitting just .166 against him and he's managed to allow only three homers in 41.2 innings.