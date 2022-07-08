Bard earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, walking one batter in a scoreless inning.
After Colorado took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, Bard was brought in to close the door on the Diamondbacks. The right-hander was a bit shaky with his control -- he threw only eight of 15 pitches for strikes and walked a batter -- but he was able to get through the frame without allowing any damage on the scoreboard. Since his last blown save May 15, Bard has notched eight saves and allowed just three earned runs over 19.1 innings.