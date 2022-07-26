Bard earned a save against the Brewers on Monday, allowing one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning.

Bard entered in the ninth inning with a two-run lead, and he got into immediate danger when Christian Yelich led off for Milwaukee with a single and Willy Adames subsequently reached on an error. Bard was able to bounce back by retiring the next two batters, and he got Luis Urias to line out to end the contest after loading the bases with a walk. Bard has been a major bright spot for the Rockies this season, racking up 21 saves -- tied for fourth-most in the majors -- while posting a 1.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 43:19 K:BB over 37.2 innings. He struggled late in the season last year and eventually lost his closer job, but he's thus far shown no signs of slowing down in 2022.