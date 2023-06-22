Bard (3-1) allowed two earned runs on two walks and three hits while striking out one to take the loss Wednesday against the Reds.

Bard entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with the score knotted at 3-3. He served up a two-run home run to the third batter he faced and ultimately escaped further damage by striking out TJ Friedl with the bases loaded. Bard has walked a tightrope most of the season -- indicated by his 1.52 WHIP and 8.0 BB/9 -- but has still managed to maintain a 1.52 ERA. As long as he continues to let runners on base at that clip, he'll likely be on the outside looking in for save opportunities.