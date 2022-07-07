Bard (3-3) allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk without recording an out to take the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Bard entered in the ninth inning of a tied game. He wasn't hit particularly hard -- the game-winning hit didn't leave the infield -- but Bard has now allowed five hits and three walks while giving up two earned runs across his last three appearances and two innings. He went through a similar shaky stretch in mid-May and was able to rebound. Most importantly, there is no indication that the Rockies are considering removing him from the closer role.