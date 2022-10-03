Bard saved Sunday's 4-1 win against the Dodgers, allowing two hits while striking out six in two scoreless innings.

Bard entered a one-run game in the bottom of the eighth and struck out three after the first two batters reached on a hit and error. Colorado added two runs in the top of the ninth and manager Bud Black opted to stick with the veteran for the bottom of the frame, when Bard struck out three more while permitting a one-out Justin Turner single. In total, Bard fired 27 of 35 pitches for strikes with a staggering eight of the swinging variety and his strikeouts evenly split between swinging and looking. The scoreless outing extends Bard's streak to 14 innings without an earned run, lowering his ERA and WHIP to 1.82 and 0.99 during the stretch.