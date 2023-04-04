Bard, who is currently on the 15-day injured list while he experiences anxiety, remains with the Rockies and threw a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.

While Rockies manager Bud Black didn't offer a hint about when Bard might be back from the IL, the skipper noted that the right-hander's fastball reached 96 miles per hour in the session, only a couple ticks behind his average velocity in 2022. Black didn't go into specifics about how Bard's pitches looked from a control and command standpoint, however, which is noteworthy after the Rockies' projected closer struggled with locating his offerings and repeating his delivery during spring training and the World Baseball Classic. Bard notably battled the "yips" for a significant chunk of the seasons in his late 20s and early 30s before resurfacing in the majors in 2020 as a 35-year-old and becoming the Rockies' closer, so the organization is likely to proceed slowly with reintegrating him into games until both he and the coaching staff feel he's ready for the challenge. In Bard's absence, Pierce Johnson has converted the Rockies' lone save opportunity to date.