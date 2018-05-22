LeMahieu (thumb) played catch from 50 feet Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu is out with a sprain and a small fracture in his left thumb, so the fact that he's able to wear a glove and catch with that hand is certainly a positive sign. He'll be eligible to return from the disabled list Friday but a precise timeline hasn't been established. There haven't yet been reports that he is able to hit, so it's likely that he'll need more than the minimum amount of time out.