Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Able to play catch
LeMahieu (thumb) played catch from 50 feet Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
LeMahieu is out with a sprain and a small fracture in his left thumb, so the fact that he's able to wear a glove and catch with that hand is certainly a positive sign. He'll be eligible to return from the disabled list Friday but a precise timeline hasn't been established. There haven't yet been reports that he is able to hit, so it's likely that he'll need more than the minimum amount of time out.
