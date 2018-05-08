Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Activated from disabled list
LeMahieu (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list and is starting at second base and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
As planned, LeMahieu is ready to return to action Tuesday night. In a corresponding move, Pat Valaika was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.
