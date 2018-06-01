Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Activated from DL
LeMahieu (thumb) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and is leading off Friday against the Dodgers.
LeMahieu has been out since May 13 with the injury, and was hitting .279/.350/.457 with five home runs and three stolen bases in 129 at-bats prior to hitting the shelf. David Dahl (broken right foot) hit the DL in a corresponding move.
