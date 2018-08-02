LeMahieu (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and will man second base and bat second during Thursday's contest against St. Louis, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu spent the past two weeks on the disabled list after suffering a strained oblique in the first game back from the All-Star break. He was able to face live pitching Wednesday and should return to his role as the club's everyday second baseman moving forward. In a corresponding move, Garrett Hampson was sent back down to Triple-A.