Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Back in two hole Tuesday

LeMahieu (triceps) is starting at second base and hitting second Tuesday against the Indians, Andre Knott of WTAM 1100 reports.

He was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a bruised triceps, but the injury was apparently minor. LeMahieu is hitting .394/.455/.486 with one home run and two steals over his last 142 at-bats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast