Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Back in two hole Tuesday
LeMahieu (triceps) is starting at second base and hitting second Tuesday against the Indians, Andre Knott of WTAM 1100 reports.
He was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a bruised triceps, but the injury was apparently minor. LeMahieu is hitting .394/.455/.486 with one home run and two steals over his last 142 at-bats.
More News
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Scratched from Sunday's lineup•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Hits bench for nightcap Sunday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Receives extra rest Friday evening•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Hits fourth homer•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Still bothered by groin injury•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...