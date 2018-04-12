Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Bats leadoff Thursday
LeMahieu is the leadoff hitter for Thursday's bout with the Nationals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
LeMahieu normally hits second, but he'll move up a spot in the order to replace Charlie Blackmon (quad) at the pole position. He will likely move back to the two-hole once Blackmon is healthy, though the second baseman still provides good fantasy value as long as he's in a tablesetting role around the top of the Colorado lineup.
More News
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Reaches base three times•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Connects for first homer of 2018•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Settles with Rockies at $8.5 million•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Homers twice in Saturday victory•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Back in two hole Tuesday•
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...