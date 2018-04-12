LeMahieu is the leadoff hitter for Thursday's bout with the Nationals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

LeMahieu normally hits second, but he'll move up a spot in the order to replace Charlie Blackmon (quad) at the pole position. He will likely move back to the two-hole once Blackmon is healthy, though the second baseman still provides good fantasy value as long as he's in a tablesetting role around the top of the Colorado lineup.