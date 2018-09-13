LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

LeMahieu was the hero in this one, depositing Yoshihisa Hirano's 1-1 offering with one out in the ninth over the fence for a walkoff win. The 30-year-old has been red-hot all September, hitting .370 (17-for-46) in the month with three homers, three doubles, two triples and nine RBI.