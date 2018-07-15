Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Checks back into lineup
LeMahieu (back) will start at second base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Mariners, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
LeMahieu was held out of Saturday's 4-1 win with lower-back tightness, affording Pat Valaika a turn at the keystone. The injury was never considered significant, and the fact that LeMahieu was included in the starting nine for the Rockies' final game before the All-Star break rather than being rested implies as much.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...