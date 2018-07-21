LeMahieu will be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game due to a strained oblique, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

LeMahieu was forced to exit Friday's contest before the third inning after going 0-for-2 during his first two plate appearances. Manager Bud Black noted that he's hopeful LeMahieu will not miss an extended period of time, adding that "it doesn't look like a six-week or eight-week oblique strain." The second baseman will be eligible to return from the shelf against the Cardinals on July 31. Colorado will make this move official Saturday afternoon.

