Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Exits with hamstring tightness
LeMahieu exited Friday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
LeMahieu appeared to tweak his hamstring hustling out a double in the third inning, although he attempted to remain in the game through the bottom of the inning. Pat Valaika took over at second base for the Rockies, and LeMahieu should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated by the team.
